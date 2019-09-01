As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Winfield Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $419,445; Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Baxter International (BAX) Stake

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 23,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 126,088 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, up from 102,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80 million shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

