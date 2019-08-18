As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Tt International Has Upped Holding; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 71.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 95,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 134,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,051 shares to 184,256 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 557,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens State Bank stated it has 143,065 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Ashford Cap Inc has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 2.88% or 41,598 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 27.51 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Matarin Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 24,731 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc reported 2.14% stake. 327,100 were accumulated by Origin Asset Llp. Fjarde Ap has 2.18M shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Partners Limited stated it has 274,982 shares. 68,403 were accumulated by Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Com. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 204,396 shares. 51,602 were reported by Notis. Capstone Fincl Advsr accumulated 6,662 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7,299 shares to 111,465 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hlds (ZMH) by 45,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).