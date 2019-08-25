As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Lifted Its Stake by $518,778; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lifted by Lipe & Dalton

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 335,433 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Laffer reported 112,366 shares. Srs Ltd reported 1.97 million shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv stated it has 134,523 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 795 shares. North Star Asset Inc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 146,750 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.42% or 40,000 shares. Ledyard Bank holds 217,153 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Sensato Invsts Lc owns 95,400 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta owns 85,000 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 79,386 shares. Monetary Gru has invested 5.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,410 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooperman Leon G holds 245,705 shares.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

