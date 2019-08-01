As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.30 Million; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position Has Boosted by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 39,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 175,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, up from 135,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 775,191 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 11,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61 million, up from 282,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 41,283 shares to 432,707 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 12,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,722 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 26,607 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 235,515 shares. Moody Bankshares Division reported 102 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 210 shares. Art Ltd Co reported 30,545 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 6.27M shares stake. Brinker Inc owns 21,260 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 403 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 244,837 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 907,457 shares. Harvest Strategies Lc holds 4.11% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 46,915 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 23,211 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 58,778 shares.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/3/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse Second Quarter Results: Slow and Steady – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CAKE or TXRH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kensico Mgmt Corp stated it has 3.16 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv accumulated 1.3% or 39,224 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability accumulated 3,738 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 1.23% or 122,547 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carderock Cap holds 2.18% or 45,373 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.82% or 16,864 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 1.27% or 229,701 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.42% or 224,018 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested in 2.06% or 68,723 shares. Ima Wealth reported 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sunbelt Securities reported 1.44% stake. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 4.69 million shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.