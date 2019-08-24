As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Td Asset Management Upped by $41.10 Million Its Position; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holder Capital International Investors Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 351,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10.91 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 10.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 528,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.21M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 436,230 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 48,500 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 63,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 641,331 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $313.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 330,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

