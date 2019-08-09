As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Swarthmore Group Has Trimmed Stake by $6.89 Million; Moelis & Co (MC) Stake Has Lifted by Highbridge Capital Management Llc

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 348.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 52,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 67,274 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 319,418 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 64,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 87,500 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 29,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,446 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

