As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wealth Architects Trimmed Its Holding by $309,114; Ctc Has Decreased Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Valuation Declined

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $302.88. About 6.13 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 18.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,882 shares. 145,824 were reported by Stoneridge Partners Llc. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 1.63% or 612,641 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 31,083 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,721 shares. Petrus Lta invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.19 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 4.51 million shares or 3.03% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 20,776 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability holds 434,326 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Inv (Uk) has 7.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,241 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.