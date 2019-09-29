As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Trimmed Position; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose, Two Sigma Securities Lowered Stake by $5.66 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 96.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 34,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1,287 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.34M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03M, down from 107,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 9,346 shares. Lau Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 31,949 shares. Cap Lc owns 13,570 shares. Hartford Fin Management Inc invested in 2.35% or 52,639 shares. Blb&B Limited accumulated 161,871 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management holds 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 139,397 shares. Bbr Limited Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,281 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 103,936 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Iowa Bancorporation holds 65,671 shares. Martin Invest owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,971 shares. First American Financial Bank holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,576 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited holds 3.03 million shares. Schmidt P J Invest holds 114,561 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Utd Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 9.74% stake.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 10,971 shares to 613,704 shares, valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 23,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (UWM) by 6,706 shares to 42,033 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (Call) (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Bancshares accumulated 1,184 shares. Vestor Ltd Company stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Birinyi Associates Inc has 2,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 5,143 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles owns 0.45% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,800 shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 0.18% or 1,760 shares. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3,368 were reported by Hutchinson Mngmt Ca. Btim Corporation has 206,076 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Scotia Cap owns 23,987 shares. 2,004 were reported by Marco Mgmt Lc. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.28% or 17,375 shares. 12,137 were reported by Hbk Investments L P.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.