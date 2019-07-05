As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $103.59 Million; Qad (QADA) Position Raised by Tikvah Management Llc

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 25,884 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Lp holds 0.82% or 21,620 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). owns 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.28 million shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated reported 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 4.84 million shares stake. Parus (Uk) Limited holds 14.17% or 377,195 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associates, New Hampshire-based fund reported 124,524 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca stated it has 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 20,864 shares. Hillsdale Invest holds 3,240 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com holds 34,299 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 108,554 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Investment accumulated 16,757 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

