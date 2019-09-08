As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $103.59 Million; As Service Now (NOW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Lifted Its Position

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,114 are owned by Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Park Avenue Ltd Llc accumulated 0.34% or 52,027 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa has 61,014 shares. Beacon Grp Incorporated has 32,074 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 1.77% or 128,669 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,341 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 1.16M shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability reported 7,988 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,085 shares. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept reported 104,362 shares stake. Bernzott Advsrs has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gm Advisory invested in 30,828 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Ltd Llc holds 2.27% or 31,065 shares in its portfolio. 53,000 are held by Mu Co Limited.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 12,819 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas owns 33,850 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Group Inc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 509,197 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 12,419 shares. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). L S Advsr Inc accumulated 17,442 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) accumulated 0.18% or 42,728 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.28% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.76% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett Ltd stated it has 460,638 shares. South State reported 27,196 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.