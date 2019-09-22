As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Decreased Position; As Target Corp. (TGT) Share Price Rose, Opus Investment Management Lowered by $430,000 Its Stake

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 23,100 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 615,403 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management owns 3.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,591 shares. Madison holds 0.67% or 281,224 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.62% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri owns 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,678 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust accumulated 71,200 shares or 5.81% of the stock. Pictet Bankshares reported 20,220 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Greenbrier Capital Mgmt reported 1.8% stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 261,306 shares stake. Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,443 shares. Ajo LP has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.54 million shares. Baxter Bros reported 6.71% stake. Paragon Management holds 78,120 shares or 5.95% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.12M shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

