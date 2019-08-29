As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 228,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 851,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.73 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $254.74. About 107,478 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 7.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $492.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Coldstream Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Agf Inc invested in 1,000 shares. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 0.07% or 929 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank & invested in 1,234 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.93 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability holds 4,192 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co holds 1.3% or 24,792 shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 2,513 shares. Personal Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 2,743 shares. 82,774 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Shell Asset Com, Netherlands-based fund reported 26,509 shares. Granite Ltd Company owns 0.43% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,133 shares.

