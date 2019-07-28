As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $647,702; At&T (T) Valuation Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 400,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,821 shares to 226,201 shares, valued at $86.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

