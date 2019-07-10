As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Cut Its Stake; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Swiss National Bank Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,026 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, down from 105,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 22.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 64,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.98 million, down from 343,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $209.55. About 312,690 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39,500 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $2.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.