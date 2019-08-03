As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Decreased by $798,174 Its Position; Cooper Creek Partners Management Increased Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Holding by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 241,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, down from 248,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 20/03/2018 – TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP 0322.HK – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF US2.49 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TANK HOLDING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 03/04/2018 – DITECH HOLDING CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $215 MLN FIRST LIEN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2024; 01/04/2018 – PHC Holdings Corporation: Announcement of Company Name Change; 23/03/2018 – CHINA MINSHENG FINANCIAL HOLDING CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$192.0 MLN VS HK$36.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ATLANTIC ACQUISITION SAYS ON MARCH 28 ENTERED INTO MERGER DEAL WITH UNIT AND HF GROUP HOLDING CORP – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – KEYW REPORTED TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018, OF $1.14 BLN, COMPARED WITH TOTAL BACKLOG OF $1.19 BLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG AMERICAS HOLDINGS CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – SubscriberWise: Enterprise Holdings Corporation and Continued Citizen Mistreatment, Palm Springs California 2017

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 82,325 shares to 79,049 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,414 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 2.47 million shares. Northern Tru owns 573,371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.12 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 339,163 shares. Ellington Mgmt Lc has 11,200 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company invested in 43,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 236,536 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 37,500 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 287,230 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 64,592 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 32,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 526,455 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gp Lc holds 1.66% or 104,582 shares. Baskin Financial Serv, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 177,441 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Capital Management Inc reported 1.57% stake. Bangor Fincl Bank reported 27,649 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Lc reported 1.51% stake. Northside Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 24,485 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Point & Financial Svcs N A holds 4.04% or 65,911 shares. Investec Asset North America accumulated 312,242 shares. Moreover, Punch And Assocs Investment Management has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 22,909 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 3.2% or 10.22M shares in its portfolio. Petrus Co Lta accumulated 85,000 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,391 shares to 2,508 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,809 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).