As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered by $7.98 Million Its Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Share Value Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 13.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 12,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 55,183 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 42,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 4.67M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 5.08 million shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management has invested 2.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0.26% or 73,460 shares. Moreover, Capital City Trust Fl has 17.88% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 852,581 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 178,806 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 12,803 shares. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 57,819 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 124,915 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Com Pa reported 466,923 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.14% or 35,119 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,300 shares. 106,980 are held by Gam Ag. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 30,971 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Com reported 0.8% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,470 shares to 26,552 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,847 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,297 shares to 69,146 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).