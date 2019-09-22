As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased by $3.67 Million Its Holding; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Position by $365,750; Stock Price Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 27,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 130,027 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, down from 157,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 100.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 9,481 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733,000, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.19M shares traded or 116.11% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (HEFA) by 20,578 shares to 22,078 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa (RWX) by 8,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Lc accumulated 137,047 shares. 32,180 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 46,817 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 7.18 million shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,759 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 2.3% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.93M are owned by Steadfast Management L P. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 255,660 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,719 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,490 shares. Lincoln accumulated 98,817 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 22,224 shares. Sumitomo Life Co owns 227,207 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

