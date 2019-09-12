As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position; Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $1.10 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 262.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 24,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 34,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10.7%; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 154,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667.54M, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 18.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) by 15,841 shares to 582,827 shares, valued at $99.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,762 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Mngmt reported 26,258 shares. California-based Light Street Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 167,188 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.28 million shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Thomas Story And Son Ltd. Canal Insur accumulated 5.82% or 132,000 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,520 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Mngmt has 2.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,817 shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc accumulated 29,825 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Karp Cap reported 25,504 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 37,589 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Financial Incorporated holds 2.48% or 62,751 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Llc reported 66,524 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 17,459 shares. Horrell Cap Incorporated holds 11,016 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Opus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.43% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 1,762 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Llc has 328,689 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.02% or 7,333 shares. Brandes Inv Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 1.66 million shares. 24,309 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Essex Financial has invested 0.17% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

