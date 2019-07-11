As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Btc Capital Management Lowered by $867,087 Its Position; Bluemar Capital Management Has Raised Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Stock Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.98M shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares to 49,888 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. The insider Curcio Michael John sold $1.04 million. Another trade for 45,724 shares valued at $2.17M was made by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

