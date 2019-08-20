As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised by $48.44 Million Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Position Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 366.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 414,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 526,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.14 million, up from 112,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 6.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 38,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $184.85. About 5.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,950 shares to 502 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,111 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.