As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Raised Its Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 25.66 million shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 5.08M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq" on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Kickin' Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga" published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: "Athletic Apparel Companies Win As Consumers become more Attuned to Self-Care – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 12, 2019.

