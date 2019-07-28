As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut by $9.51 Million Its Stake; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding Raised by Goodwin Daniel L

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 365,845 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YUM! Brands Relies on Franchising Amid Increased Expenses – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Brinker’s Sales Building Efforts Bring Back Lost Sheen? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Q1 Earnings: Key Predictions for TAST, WEN & NDLS – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Management accumulated 13,868 shares. Wellington Gp Llp stated it has 82,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jefferies Ltd holds 0% or 33,047 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.1% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Capstone Fincl Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Us Bancshares De owns 5,317 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 741,278 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 22,999 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 21,942 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc stated it has 970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Point Management LP holds 134,851 shares. Barclays Pcl has 29,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.61% or 20,962 shares. Glaxis Mngmt Lc accumulated 82,060 shares. Oz Management LP reported 2.02 million shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 263,313 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 300,191 shares. Cohen Steers Inc holds 0.03% or 100,605 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 478,511 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Capital Ltd Llc reported 32,808 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 112,476 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 483,598 shares. Ycg Lc holds 98,228 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13.12M shares. 3.11M are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd.