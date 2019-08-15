As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Plancorp Lifted Holding; Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 813,050 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 20.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Murphy Capital Mgmt owns 3,706 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 321,184 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability has 28,048 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct owns 0.44% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,644 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 1,666 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.48% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 193,145 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank owns 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,946 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 1.88% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 983,077 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,483 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 441,781 shares. Conning holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,082 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

