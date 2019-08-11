As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed by $432,783 Its Stake; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) as Stock Value Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 941,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Concerns Over Cabinets Spark Analyst Note on FBHS Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares to 88,325 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 21,347 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 29,168 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 3,479 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 19,990 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 5,355 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,106 shares stake. Brinker Capital owns 31,143 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Stifel Fincl stated it has 270,902 shares. 125,226 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 6,379 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 42,404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,139 are owned by Premier Asset Lc. Findlay Park Prns Llp has 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.08M shares. Filament Lc stated it has 40,737 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. State Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten & Patten Tn has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icm Asset Mgmt Wa stated it has 18.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth accumulated 3.8% or 1.00M shares. 9,123 were reported by Arbor Inv Ltd Liability Co. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 22,909 shares. Cincinnati Corp has 4.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 932,950 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,323 shares. Greystone Managed holds 219,335 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Co owns 365,961 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 932,615 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.