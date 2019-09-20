As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Btc Capital Management Boosted by $1.44 Million Its Holding

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 213,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.62 million, down from 224,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 20.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 453.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,636 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.29. About 1.43 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,230 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Mgmt Inc invested in 1.83% or 26,851 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Lc owns 3,738 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Com invested in 0.51% or 13,570 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 100,178 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 76,892 shares. 25,275 are owned by Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 64,062 shares. Randolph Com reported 273,252 shares stake. American Invest Svcs holds 0.07% or 1,599 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company reported 76,485 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 52,821 shares. Notis has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,152 shares. Smithfield Co reported 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addenda Cap reported 106,366 shares. Riverpark Llc reported 182,964 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,395 shares to 242,702 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,095 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).