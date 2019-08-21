As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $808,821; Js Capital Management Has Lowered Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $2.64 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 991,912 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 4.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 958,838 were reported by 3G Ptnrs L P. 41,573 are owned by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 0.63% stake. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 679,848 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 22,331 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,795 shares. Hemenway Ltd Com reported 131,900 shares. Grace White Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 60,560 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.8% stake. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.81% or 2.62 million shares. Hightower Lc holds 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.58M shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Com (Wy) owns 643 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 100,478 shares for 5.76% of their portfolio. The California-based Private Gru has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

