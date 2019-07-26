As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Holding; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 35,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,214 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 483,842 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 62,215 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,195 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, up from 314,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 7.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YETI, JACK, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting EXAS Put And Call Options For January 2019 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.