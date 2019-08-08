As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased by $314,262 Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Lowered Holding by $961,346 as Shares Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Fincl Bank Pa owns 72,267 shares. 806,505 were accumulated by Natixis. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 620,584 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Bessemer Limited Liability owns 51,299 shares. Orrstown owns 1.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,360 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc invested in 6,079 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services Lc holds 0.07% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 4.48 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,692 shares. 133,467 were reported by Bragg Financial. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 202,070 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Service reported 6,181 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department reported 65,315 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,746 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,109 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3.29 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Advisory. M&T Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 2.40 million shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 159,480 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 4.9% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Fairview Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 29,495 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,706 shares. Cahill Fin holds 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,107 shares. Cna invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Impala Asset Limited Liability stated it has 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.81M were reported by Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.