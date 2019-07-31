As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Decreased Stake; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position Boosted by Harding Loevner Lp

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 12.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 81,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428.22 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.63. About 328,547 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,264 are owned by Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Cibc Mkts holds 0.03% or 27,973 shares in its portfolio. Markel owns 74,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Franklin accumulated 3.67M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,960 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,056 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 9,507 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 162 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 25,198 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 56,210 shares. Mason Street owns 23,327 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 92 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14,638 shares to 244,831 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting VRSK Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company holds 1,721 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 1.32% stake. The Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,445 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Newfocus Financial Grp Lc holds 62,743 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sit Investment Assoc owns 574,152 shares. Fragasso Grp accumulated 42,202 shares. Research Glob Invsts holds 3.66% or 97.79M shares in its portfolio. 143,427 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Driehaus Management Limited Company has 8,231 shares. Axa has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Ptnrs reported 40,087 shares.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.