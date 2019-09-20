As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, North American Management Has Cut Stake by $1.72 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Oakmont Has Cut Its Holding by $100.86 Million

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 12,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.13 million, down from 148,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 26.11M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 277,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 122,793 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.70M, down from 399,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $379.11. About 3.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard invested in 360,099 shares. Marvin Palmer Assocs reported 5.46% stake. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 1,705 shares. 613,589 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 884,917 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested in 24,682 shares or 2.55% of the stock. 62,530 are held by Independent Invsts. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 107,951 shares. First Business Serv holds 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 11,561 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd accumulated 859,988 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 158,667 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca accumulated 3.11% or 82,633 shares. 51,390 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd Llc. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,646 shares. Monarch Cap Management Inc owns 69,298 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,856 shares to 284,403 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 37,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Courage Miller Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% stake. 20,891 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.08% or 31,025 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 15,988 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,240 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 653 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 909 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co accumulated 16,077 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Auxier Asset holds 1.09% or 15,079 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 0.38% or 1,511 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 202,974 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,928 shares or 0.07% of the stock.