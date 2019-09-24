As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Increased by $5.00 Million Its Holding; Randolph Co Decreased Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $735,150 as Stock Value Rose

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05M, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.75. About 1.91M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 109,302 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64M, up from 71,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52 million and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 851,045 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Management Inc. 50,775 were accumulated by Riverhead Limited. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Company reported 22,084 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gotham Asset reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 319,326 are owned by Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 2,925 shares. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 619,561 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Motco has 0.58% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 35,717 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alabama-based Cabot has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 181,096 are held by M&T Commercial Bank. Hartford Management Inc invested in 1.86% or 31,948 shares. Schnieders holds 0.7% or 10,166 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.62 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,776 shares to 50,906 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,913 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru Commerce reported 148,392 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 28,000 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,461 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 200,674 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.66 million shares. Moon Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duncker Streett & Co Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,537 shares. Geode Mgmt has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,475 shares. Glaxis Ltd Liability Com holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,000 shares.