As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Stake by $1.38 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Stake in Prologis Com (PLD) as Share Value Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Industrial real estate: Bubble warning, or buy-the-dip? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Secures $20 Million In Series B Funding From Corporate And Strategic Investors – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis: A Low Risk Play On E-Commerce – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

