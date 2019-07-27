As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Meritage Group LP Has Increased by $56.57 Million Its Stake; Sunpower (SPWR) Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $644,310 as Share Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 483,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.05 million, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 107,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,729 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 215,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.04M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 09/04/2018 – SunPower to Decide on New Plant, Possible Lease Sale in Weeks; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Entities; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 08/05/2018 – SunPower posts smaller first-quarter loss; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS SAYS PREFERRED NAMES ARE COMPANIES WITH DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS & ZERO DEBT THAT CAN THRIVE THROUGH-OUT THE CYCLE; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

