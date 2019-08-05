As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Position; Anchorage Capital Group Lifted Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.29 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 239,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares to 302,182 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 45,226 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A. Lipe & Dalton reported 11,279 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.09% or 20.42 million shares. Waddell And Reed Fin invested in 4.61% or 15.79M shares. Barnett Inc has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 823 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech stated it has 4.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canal Insurance has 5.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc reported 3.71 million shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct holds 2.81% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 17.98 million shares. 31,770 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 4,184 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 1.26 million are held by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Interactive Advisors holds 0.03% or 600 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.87 million were reported by Nokota Mngmt L P. Barclays Public Ltd reported 508,078 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.70 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 58,744 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bankshares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,000 shares stake. Hound Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 4.85M shares. Tpg Hldgs (Sbs) Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 1.59 million shares. Salem Counselors holds 500 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 3.27M were accumulated by Wellington Gru Llp. Abrams Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 12.5% or 25.00 million shares.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.