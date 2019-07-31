As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped by $680,355 Its Stake; Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Boosted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.31. About 8.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 29,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,654 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 105,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 1.52M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 6,320 shares to 3,548 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,528 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.