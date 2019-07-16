As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Stake; International Business Ma (IBM) Position Has Upped by Security National Trust Co

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Ma (IBM) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 15,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Mngmt Com holds 3.72% or 77,271 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 4.09% or 5.80M shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 379,811 shares. Leuthold Grp Lc reported 104,582 shares stake. 5,475 were reported by Swarthmore Gp. Peak Asset Lc owns 4.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 109,573 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has 3.49 million shares for 5.46% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,193 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested in 111,597 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Cap Ww Investors stated it has 189.07 million shares or 5.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Logan Capital Management has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited owns 884,850 shares. Hills Bank And Trust accumulated 74,488 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Com invested 5.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grimes & owns 170,850 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.