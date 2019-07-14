As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Its Position; As Toll Brothers (TOL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Has Trimmed by $1.32 Million Its Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.05M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 1.30 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bank And Tru Ltd owns 17,070 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp owns 313.11 million shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. 6,665 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel. Gam Ag reported 559,545 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Prelude Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grisanti Cap Llc invested in 0.07% or 953 shares. 78,215 are owned by Churchill Mngmt Corp. Timber Creek Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,452 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 11,753 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,618 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt stated it has 33,564 shares. Allen Inc holds 3,344 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Toll Brothers Holds ‘Strong And Flexible Position,’ Can Navigate Economic Challenges – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Toll Brothers Among Silver Award Winners Announced for National Sales and Marketing Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toll Brothers: More Room To Run? – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend NYSE:TOL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Change of Date: Toll Brothers Will Announce FY 2018 Financial Results Before Market Opens on December 4, 2018. Website to Broadcast Fiscal 2018 Year-End Earnings Conference Call Live at 2:00 PM (EST) on December 4, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.60 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,575 were reported by Blair William And Co Il. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 37,715 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,400 are owned by Amp Investors Ltd. Moreover, Los Angeles Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 30,440 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 1,454 shares. Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 19,512 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management reported 15,506 shares. 69,349 are owned by Sib Lc. Greenhaven Associate reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 11,475 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 19,233 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 2,830 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 127,997 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.