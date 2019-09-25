As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Lynch & Associates Has Decreased Its Position; Truenorth Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $3.13 Million

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 99.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 4,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $18.8 during the last trading session, reaching $824.49. About 520,125 shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 12,737 shares to 72,248 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 1,290 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 7,213 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 13,773 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,904 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,410 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,800 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com owns 1,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 175 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 435 shares. Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 90,715 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.02% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Com holds 1,104 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 356 shares. Cim Lc owns 4.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 16,213 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.85 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.