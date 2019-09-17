As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $18.55 Million; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Boosted Holding in Mastec (MTZ) as Shares Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 11,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 50,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 1.01 million shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 139,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.63 million, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 780,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 2.81 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 104,732 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pitcairn owns 0.02% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 4,545 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership owns 677,089 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 113,200 shares. South Street Advsr Lc invested 3.36% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alberta Inv Management holds 0.06% or 121,800 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 12,862 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.15% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 11,220 shares to 10,150 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissance Re Hldgs (NYSE:RNR) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,780 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,155 shares to 87,032 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

