As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Stake; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding Maintained by Seatown Holdings

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 203.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 320,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 477,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.90 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 1.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 273.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 113,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 155,512 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.20M, up from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.88B market cap company. It closed at $133.09 lastly. It is down 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 310,000 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack invested in 26,769 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Loudon Ltd Llc holds 39,340 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Limited Partnership reported 6.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt invested in 1.76% or 29,611 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Incorporated owns 2,912 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Smart Portfolios, Washington-based fund reported 8,578 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.78M shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 6.10M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,677 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 271,719 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 95,060 shares to 546,857 shares, valued at $33.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,625 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 23,360 shares to 263,520 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,166 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).