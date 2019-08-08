As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Karp Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 5.00 million shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. The insider Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares to 69,401 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 800 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Moore & Co reported 16,226 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 36.66M shares. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 49,265 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 33.14 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Al owns 76,600 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Mgmt has invested 0.73% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 54,358 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 2.26 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:RAMP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.