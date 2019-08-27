As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed by $389,493 Its Holding; Elk Creek Partners Has Raised Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Position by $5.09 Million

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 3,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, down from 140,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 8.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 159,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 622,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 463,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 188,023 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 0% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 117,333 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 210,812 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.46 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 11,911 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 33,209 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Inc owns 10,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 18,015 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Advsrs Lc has invested 1.1% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 44,648 shares to 164,752 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 91,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,741 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Share Price Is Down 29% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Services Group down 9% on 10-K delay – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Healthcare Services Group Enters Oversold Territory (HCSG) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.51% or 131,900 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,179 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. 61,025 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc holds 0.42% or 54,844 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Com Ca stated it has 11,108 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Company Lc has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,503 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability Com owns 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.85 million shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Llc invested in 29,748 shares. Sands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Financial Group Incorporated Ut has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nwq Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd Co owns 124,121 shares. Interactive Financial Advsr has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Ar accumulated 409,967 shares or 1.15% of the stock. 22,521 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,878 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares to 40,720 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).