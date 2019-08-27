As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Ithaka Group Lifted Holding; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position Has Boosted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 3.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 370,000 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares to 93,309 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,370 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

