As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $766,878; As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Upped Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 65,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 212,014 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 146,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.68M market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 594,721 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,235 shares to 113,414 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 3,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ht Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 6,683 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prtn holds 3.95% or 131,554 shares. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt has invested 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 13,230 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. James Invest Research Inc holds 1.9% or 195,401 shares. Twin Focus Prns Lc accumulated 5,042 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 1.45 million shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 4.89% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 53,826 shares. First American Bankshares owns 225,576 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20,916 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.