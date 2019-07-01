As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Torray Has Decreased Its Holding by $474,786; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $554,600

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 3.96M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, down from 199,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 10.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

