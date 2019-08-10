As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tiger Management Decreased by $10.35 Million Its Position; Washington Trust Company Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 67,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stick With Microsoft for a Strong Income Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,794 are held by Weik Mngmt. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yacktman Asset LP reported 4.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Finance Advisers Llc reported 1.14M shares. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 30,093 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes Company stated it has 409,377 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Indiana & Invest owns 0.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,779 shares. Interocean Lc holds 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 319,825 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 2.06% or 43,529 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Inc has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grimes And Inc accumulated 170,850 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 260,904 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh takes next step in blockchain-powered insurance platform – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,509 shares to 113,095 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 5,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,364 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,414 are held by Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 115,270 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 112,527 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 103,294 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 3,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 856,623 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 82,390 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability invested in 3.55M shares. First Personal Service has 1,030 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.46% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 3,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 282,112 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. 27,661 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 498 shares.