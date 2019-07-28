As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Spectrum Management Group Cut Its Stake by $518,544; As Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Market Value Declined, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 9.14 million shares traded or 440.50% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares to 233,546 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 18,759 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Court Place Limited Liability Corp holds 3.9% or 81,799 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited accumulated 34,105 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.20M shares. 1,800 are owned by R G Niederhoffer Management. Provise Grp Ltd Company reported 123,503 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. 56,401 were reported by Paloma Partners Mgmt Co. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 260,904 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 3.04M shares. Fil holds 9.09 million shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,943 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Lc owns 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,761 shares. Cincinnati Insurance invested 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 43,629 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 423 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 88,793 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,947 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.12% or 36,782 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc invested in 10,771 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 337 shares. 34,986 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability. Burney stated it has 12,151 shares. Quantres Asset Limited stated it has 4,700 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 7,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.23% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 17,971 shares. Horan Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares to 136,350 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

