As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Selz Capital Has Increased Holding; Cato New (CATO) Stock Value Declined While Acadian Asset Management Cut Position by $2.76 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cato Corp New (CATO) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 197,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,114 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 584,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cato Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 84,167 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 16.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 08/03/2018 – Cato Feb Same-Store Sales Dn 5%; 22/03/2018 – CATO CORP SAYS PLANS NO NEW STORES DURING YEAR 2018 AND ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 34 STORES BY YEAR-END; 24/05/2018 – Cato 2018 Annual Meeting Highlights; 12/04/2018 – CATO SEES APRIL COMPS IN HIGH NEGATIVE SINGLE DIGITS; 12/04/2018 – Cato Corp March Total Sales Rose 4%; 08/03/2018 – CATO FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5% VS. EST. DOWN 5.0% :CATO US; 12/04/2018 – CATO REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 6%; EST. -5.0%; 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 5 PCT TO $67.2 MLN; 12/04/2018 – CATO REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 6%; 08/03/2018 – Cato Reports February Same-Store Sales Down 5%

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 15.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc by 297,710 shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CATO shares while 43 reduced holdings.