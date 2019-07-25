As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Increased Stake; First Foundation Advisors Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut by $343,917 as Stock Value Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 13.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 6,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 18,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 5.41 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Ifrah reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Vestor Lc has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Waters Parkerson And Company Llc holds 1.71% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 378,275 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 2.34 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.44% or 113,703 shares. Schnieders Limited Company accumulated 0.32% or 13,869 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc reported 58,075 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. One Cap Management Lc invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 13,912 were accumulated by Coldstream. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 500 shares stake. First Retail Bank Of Newtown reported 6,750 shares stake. Stifel has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.27 million shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability holds 1.85% or 52,767 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 146,161 shares to 183,578 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Cap holds 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,370 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 24,892 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. 55,395 are owned by Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory accumulated 3.07% or 9.17 million shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 160,918 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Incorporated owns 37,906 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Investment Advsrs invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commercial Bank reported 113,679 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na, Kansas-based fund reported 68,723 shares. Bennicas And Associate invested in 4.35% or 41,994 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 1.72% or 8.93M shares.