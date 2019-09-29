As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Boston Research & Management Cut by $524,020 Its Stake; Sony (SNE) Holding Has Increased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 151.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, up from 4,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 1.49 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – Sony is teaming up with a US university to make robots that cook; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 23/05/2018 – Sony Music And FIFA Announce “Live It Up” As The Official Song For 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Raises FY Dividend to Y27.50 Vs Y20.00; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 1.18% or 70,545 shares. 6,872 were accumulated by Check Capital Inc Ca. Brouwer Janachowski Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 5,572 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp holds 1.31% or 128,706 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 263,042 shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 41,781 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. First Merchants has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbw Ltd Company has 74,531 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 4.55% or 3.30 million shares. Brookmont Mngmt invested in 32,817 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 22,224 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2.25M shares stake. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Savings Bank Na holds 81,794 shares. 325,525 were reported by Captrust Fin.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) by 3,220 shares to 35,116 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,949 shares to 15,820 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “At This Point, the Smart Move for AMD Stock Is to Wait – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GameStop’s Turnaround Plan Shouldn’t Impress Investors – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sony’s Xperia 5 Targets Gaming Phone Market to Revive Growth – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Here’s How Sony Makes Its Money – International Business Times” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.